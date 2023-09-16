Everyday Kentucky
YMCA hosts 100K challenge supporting youth programs

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The YMCA of Central Kentucky is working to close the education gap through a number of out-of-school programs. Saturday, volunteers raised money to support those programs by walking 100,000 steps.

“Sometimes you think about what’s the least that I can do to try and help out the people in my community and specifically in this case kids and if all it is is me coming out here and walking all day and getting to have some good conversations with good people and I think that’s more than enough in itself,” said participant David Kloiber.

This is the YMCA’s third annual “Step Up for Kids Challenge.” Kloiber has participated every year. While many choose to complete the challenge as a team, Kloiber does the 100K on his own.

“It’s about getting out there moving and raising money for a good cause,” said Kloiber.

The YMCA says having access to productive and fun activities outside of the classroom is essential for students.

“When you think about everything we went through when kids were online in school so this is again just added chances for them to engage with kids their own age and also have wonderful positive adult role models,” said District VP of the Whitaker Family YMCA, Dana Ensley.

That’s what program director Marley Bush says Black Achievers is all about. The college and career readiness program is just one of many being supported by Saturday’s fundraising event.

“I’m able to actually bring professionals who actually work in the field so you don’t see a lot of that in Lexington. It’s a great opportunity for students to make these connections and make these potential connections to further their goals professionally or academically,” said Bush.

Member Ryan Lownes says he doesn’t take those opportunities for granted.

“Being a part of Black Achievers is really cool because it gives me the opportunity to be around people that look like me and it gives me like more opportunities that wouldn’t have like just normally,” said Lownes.

To donate, click here.

