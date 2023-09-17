Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two arrested following late-night shooting on Alexandria Drive
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Motorcyclist killed in Leestown Road crash identified
File image
Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky University football fans reflect on life and legacy of former coach Roy Kidd
While thousands of fans fill Kroger Field every home game, there is one fan who is always there...
UK Superfan attends every home game for the last 30 years
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England, Maritime Canada
(Source: CNN, WABI, NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY, WHDH, WMTW, TWITTER)
Lee bringing heavy rain, wind to New England