Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Beautiful, pleasant days ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will continue to pass through the area this evening, bringing a few stray showers. A mild evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Completely drying out for the overnight as mostly clear skies will take over. A cool and crisp night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday starts out with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Mostly sunny throughout the day with a very stray shower, mainly east of I-75. A nice day with below-average temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Skies turn completely clear for the evening into the overnight as we will have another cool night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday will be another day where we see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Everyone stays dry for Tuesday as highs will be back up into the mid to upper 70s. Clear skies again for the evening and overnight as lows will be back down into the low to mid 50s.

The rest of the week will stay dry as temperatures will continue their upward trend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Only very slight rain chances even for next weekend, as a dry pattern holds in place.

