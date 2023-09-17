Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Some showers Sunday before a pleasant week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will work through the area today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to start the day, with a few lingering showers, mainly east of I-75. Staying partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, another round of scattered showers work through the area in the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few isolated showers will stick around for the evening, but most will be dry at this point. Partly cloudy skies will occupy the sky for the evening, with more clearing into the overnight. A cool and crisp night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday will start out on a comfortable note, with lots of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Another really nice day with temperatures below average as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds stick around through the evening, turning completely clear overnight. Cool and crisp once more with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday features another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine to start. Mostly sunny throughout the day and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear skies for the evening and overnight as it turns cool and crisp once more with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The mid to late part of the week stays very quiet as temperatures start to increase. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday as highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The start of next weekend stays dry and very nice. Highs will be into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

