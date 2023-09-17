EKU falls in home opener

Everyday Kentucky
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) fell in their home opener to Western Carolina (2-1) 27-24 in their home opener Saturday in the rain.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) fell in their home opener to Western Carolina (2-1) 27-24 in their home opener Saturday in the rain.

EKU had a 14-7 lead at the half, thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass from fifth year quarterback Parker McKinney to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jackson Hensley early in the game.

McKinney finished 27-46 for 366 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for an additional 59 yards on eight attempts.

This was EKU’s first game since legendary Coach Roy Kidd died on Tuesday. They had a number of tributes to the hall-of-famer.

EKU hosts SEMO next Saturday for a 6:00 P.M. kickoff.

