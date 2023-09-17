Everyday Kentucky
Hundreds participate in Lexington’s annual ‘Nature Hop’

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s ‘Nature Hop’ is designed to raise awareness of the natural areas within the city’s urban environment. Back for it’s sixth year, the day consists of 13 different events hosted across Lexington’s parks and green spaces. Each one gives folks another excuse to get outside.

“Go outside. breathe deeply three times. you’ll feel better,” said host of Yoga at Ashland, Lissa Sims.

One of those events is Yoga at Ashland. It’s a community-focused event instructor Lissa Sims has been hosting at the Henry Clay Estate for eight years.

“I’ve learned a lot about what the nature does for the brain and the heart you know trees give off hormones that make us feel good just very simply sort of raises our happiness level,” said Sims.

Happiness is something Sims says we could all use more of these days.

“People are feeling really sad in their hearts and really struggling with anxiety right now like we can see that in a million ways,” said Sims.

She says even just looking outside can make you feel better, but nothing beats spending some quality time with nature.

“Getting yourself out into a park spending an hour there maybe communicating with other people building community what that could do I mean and hopefully people will stop yelling at me in traffic now,” said Sims.

That’s why Nature Hop is using events like Yoga at Ashland, birdwatching, and geocaching to remind Lexingtonians to get outside.

If you weren’t able to participate in Sunday’s events, there is still time to do ‘Yoga at Ashland.’ The group practices at 11 a.m. every Sunday through October 10. It’s free to attend, just bring a yoga mat or blanket and an optional donation to Ashland. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

