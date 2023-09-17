Everyday Kentucky
Wildcats head in to SEC play 3-0 with win over Akron

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) topped Akron (1-2) 35-3 in their first night game of the season at Kroger Field.

Quarterback Devin Leary went 16-26 for 315 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the win. Running back Ray Davis rushed for 72 yards on 7 carries for one touchdown, and had 97 receiving yards on 3 receptions for another score in the win.

Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen called plays from the box instead of the sideline after his medical episode earlier this week.

Next weekend UK opens conference play on the road at Vanderbilt for a noon eastern kickoff.

