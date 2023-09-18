Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two arrested following late-night shooting on Alexandria Drive
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Motorcyclist killed in Leestown Road crash identified
File image
Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants teen with cancer’s wish to adopt a mini cow
Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.
Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in drainpipe
Hundreds participate in Lexington’s annual ‘Nature Hop’
WATCH | Hundreds participate in Lexington’s annual ‘Nature Hop’