3 Ky. officers recovering after wild incidents over the weekend

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three southern Kentucky police officers are on the mend after they were hurt making arrests.

Two officers were hurt, breaking up a fight between a man and a woman.

Another suffered possible hand and head injuries at a party that got out of hand.

Police say in both cases, alcohol was a factor.

One of the two men arrested is talking about it from jail.

Brandon Oakley says he doesn’t remember much about what happened Saturday night when a celebration took a terrible turn.

“I was drinking. It was my birthday, Saturday. I don’t even know how they got there,” said the 31-year-old from inside the Whitley County Detention Center Monday.

Police say Oakley was fighting with a woman in the parking lot of the East West Market on US 25 W, and as officers responded, he turned on them.

“He kicked one of the officers in the face, kicked one in the groin. Spit on both of them,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Jason Caddell.

“I messed up, man. I made a bad mistake. I was too intoxicated. I should have never hit him or what they said I did,” Oakley said.

Officer Dorman Patrick suffered at least one broken finger. Both he and Steven Hill will have to undergo testing after being spit on. Not long after that, police were called to Sycamore Street on a party and noise complaint. That’s where they say they encountered 19-year-old Austin Silva, who tried to run off.

“We are not sure how Officer Lovitt got his hand broken. But it is a pretty significant break on his hand. He will have to have surgery on it,” said Chief Caddell.

Both incidents happened the same day within hours of one another.

“Both of these incidents dealing with people extremely intoxicated. Some people just don’t need to drink,” said Caddell.

“No, I am going to stop drinking, though,” said Oakley.

Police say the assault cases have an already thin department thinner because two other officers were also out for various issues.

