Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

3 Ky. officers recovering after wild incidents over the weekend

Williamsburg Police Department vehicle.
Williamsburg Police Department vehicle.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three southern Kentucky police officers are on the mend after they were hurt making arrests.

Two officers were hurt, breaking up a fight between a man and a woman.

Another suffered possible hand and head injuries at a party that got out of hand.

Police say in both cases, alcohol was a factor.

One of the two men arrested is talking about it from jail.

Brandon Oakley says he doesn’t remember much about what happened Saturday night when a celebration took a terrible turn.

“I was drinking. It was my birthday, Saturday. I don’t even know how they got there,” said the 31-year-old from inside the Whitley County Detention Center Monday.

Police say Oakley was fighting with a woman in the parking lot of the East West Market on US 25 W, and as officers responded, he turned on them.

“He kicked one of the officers in the face, kicked one in the groin. Spit on both of them,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Jason Caddell.

“I messed up, man. I made a bad mistake. I was too intoxicated. I should have never hit him or what they said I did,” Oakley said.

Officer Dorman Patrick suffered at least one broken finger. Both he and Steven Hill will have to undergo testing after being spit on. Not long after that, police were called to Sycamore Street on a party and noise complaint. That’s where they say they encountered 19-year-old Austin Silva, who tried to run off.

“We are not sure how Officer Lovitt got his hand broken. But it is a pretty significant break on his hand. He will have to have surgery on it,” said Chief Caddell.

Both incidents happened the same day within hours of one another.

“Both of these incidents dealing with people extremely intoxicated. Some people just don’t need to drink,” said Caddell.

“No, I am going to stop drinking, though,” said Oakley.

Police say the assault cases have an already thin department thinner because two other officers were also out for various issues.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
While thousands of fans fill Kroger Field every home game, there is one fan who is always there...
UK Superfan attends every home game for the last 30 years
File image
Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two arrested following late-night shooting on Alexandria Drive

Latest News

The docuseries titled “Wrestlers,” featuring a Kentucky-based wrestling company that’s down on...
New Netflix series spotlights Ohio Valley Wrestling
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
default
What’s that smell? Fire breaks out at Lexington waste facility
National Voter Registration Day
WATCH | National Voter Registration Day