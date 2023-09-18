Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Cameron makes apparent reversal on abortion position in radio interview

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks...
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., on June 2, 2023. Cameron directly solicited donations for his gubernatorial campaign from executives with a Kentucky drug treatment organization that his office began investigating last year, according to an attorney for the organization. The request for contributions occurred during a call Cameron made early this year to a representative of Edgewater Recovery Centers, Edgewater attorney Michael Denbow told The Associated Press. The donations have since been refunded by the campaign. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in an apparent reversal from his previous public stances, said, as governor, he would sign a law adding exceptions for rape and incest to the state’s abortion ban.

Cameron made those comments Monday morning on the “Tony and Dwight Show” on NewsRadio 840 WHAS in Louisville.

Right now, Kentucky has a near-total abortion ban stemming from two separate state laws. The only exception is to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

A recent ad from the Beshear campaign slams Cameron for not supporting exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Cameron was asked about that ad and said:

If someone rapes a child, we are going to go after them with the full force of the law. That should never happen. And if our legislature was to bring legislation before me that provided exceptions for rape and incest, I would sign that legislation. There’s no question about that.

The Herald-Leader reports that at two debates ahead of the May primary, Cameron dodged questions about adding those exceptions.

A statement from the Cameron campaign to the Herald-Leader reiterates that Cameron supports the current law but is open to supporting a change to its exceptions.

A Beshear campaign spokesperson told us that Cameron has repeated his “extreme” position multiple times and asked whether he has changed his mind or if he’s lying.

During the state legislative session earlier this year, Louisville Republican Representative Jason Nemes, the GOP Whip, filed a bill to add exceptions for rape, incest and certain abnormalities. That bill was never assigned to a committee.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
While thousands of fans fill Kroger Field every home game, there is one fan who is always there...
UK Superfan attends every home game for the last 30 years
File image
Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two arrested following late-night shooting on Alexandria Drive

Latest News

Candidates for Secretary of State explain positions on voting
WATCH | Candidates for Secretary of State explain positions on voting
EKU political professor weighs in on questions raised about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health
WATCH | EKU political professor weighs in on questions raised about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health
Candidates for Governor release education plans
WATCH | Candidates for Governor release education plans
Candidates for governor share their campaign platforms
WATCH | Candidates for governor share their campaign platforms