Cameron makes apparent reversal on abortion position in radio interview

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in an apparent reversal from his previous public stances, said, as governor, he would sign a law adding exceptions for rape and incest to the state’s abortion ban.

Cameron made those comments Monday morning on the “Tony and Dwight Show” on NewsRadio 840 WHAS in Louisville.

Right now, Kentucky has a near-total abortion ban stemming from two separate state laws. The only exception is to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

A recent ad from the Beshear campaign slams Cameron for not supporting exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Cameron was asked about that ad and said:

If someone rapes a child, we are going to go after them with the full force of the law. That should never happen. And if our legislature was to bring legislation before me that provided exceptions for rape and incest, I would sign that legislation. There’s no question about that.

The Herald-Leader reports that at two debates ahead of the May primary, Cameron dodged questions about adding those exceptions.

A statement from the Cameron campaign to the Herald-Leader reiterates that Cameron supports the current law but is open to supporting a change to its exceptions.

A Beshear campaign spokesperson told us that Cameron has repeated his “extreme” position multiple times and asked whether he has changed his mind or if he’s lying.

During the state legislative session earlier this year, Louisville Republican Representative Jason Nemes, the GOP Whip, filed a bill to add exceptions for rape, incest and certain abnormalities. That bill was never assigned to a committee.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.