Changes to Lexington neighborhood pond cause controversy

Neighbors in the Andover Hill community are coming together over what they say is an issue at their neighborhood pond.
Neighbors in the Andover Hill community are coming together over what they say is an issue at their neighborhood pond.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington neighborhood is experiencing some changes in their area.

Neighbors in the Andover Hills community are coming together over what they say is an issue at their neighborhood pond.

There are two ponds that sit nearly 500 feet apart in the area. One of those ponds is filled, while the other sits nearly empty.

Neighbors who asked to remain anonymous say they knew that workers were going to be pumping the water out of the pond to drain it.

They say they were told about this and that it would eventually be made into a wider and deeper pond.

Neighbors say when they saw that they started draining it ahead of last weekend, they were concerned about the wildlife in the pond itself.

“I asked the workers if they had any plans for the fish that was in there, and they said no,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors say they asked the workers if they could move the fish safely to another pond. Those same neighbors say the workers told them that they could.

“We probably caught 55 or 60 fish. A lot of the neighborhood people came, and they helped and assisted.”

On Monday, neighbors say they saw workers back out there at the pond. This time, they were scooping up fish with a net. They were unsure what they were going to do with the fish, but they believed it was a step in the right direction.

“The workers have now got a net out there, probably due to social media and the information that was put out online on Saturday. Now they’re trying to net these fish. That is a step in the right direction, and I’m very glad to see that happening, and I’m sure the neighborhood will, too,” a neighbor said.

We reached out to Anderson Communities, who own the property, but they referred us to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Neighbors say they reached out to Fish and Wildlife and were told that Fish and Wildlife were unable to help because it was a private pond.

We have reached out to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife but have not received a response at this time.

