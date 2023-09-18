FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Another Nice Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a brand new week but a familiar temperature pattern is hanging around for much of it. Pleasant temps will be the normal as a mainly dry weather rolls on. This may change by the weekend as we go into a much more active setup for the closing 10 days of the month.

Tuesday is mainly low and middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds once again. Temps then start to come up a bit with mid 70s to low 80s for the middle and end of the week. Skies will once again be on the dry side with a nice breeze kicking in.

An upper-level low is spinning to our southeast over the next few days and this will spawn a healthy low that rides up the east coast. This has the chance to bring some clouds in here by late week with an even smaller chance for a shower in the east.

As this system rolls up the eastern seaboard, it opens the door for another system to roll in from the west. The evolution of this is still a work in progress, but a stout closed upper level low is a good possibility this weekend into the first part of next week. That brings our best chance of rain for the next week or so.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.