Fraternal Order of Police shares Lexington is short staffed by more than 130 officers

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4 President Jeremy Russell shared in a Facebook post on Sunday that the Lexington Police Department is currently 131 sworn officers short.  

Russell said with an authorized strength of 639, missing 131 officers means they are over 20 percent understaffed.

“In addition to Lexington’s current officers being overworked and underappreciated, being short staffed means the residents, businesses and visitors to Lexington suffer as well,” Russell added. “Today there are seven more officers actively working patrol than when I started 21 years ago.”

Russell urged Lexington citizens to contact city leaders over their concerns regarding the lack of officers.

