Good Question: Do accident reconstruction teams have access to traffic cameras?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Daniel asks, “Do accident reconstruction teams have access to traffic cameras?”

That’s going to depend on where you live, but in Lexington, the answer is yes.

Public Information Officer Hannah Sloan tells us investigators from their Collision Reconstruction Unit can request the traffic camera footage, if there’s a camera in the area, of the date and time of collisions through the Real-Time Intelligence Center.

“Video technology complements the department’s anti-crime strategy, helps effectively allocate personnel, and enhances public safety,” said Sloan. “The Video Management System (VMS) allows the department to view and record LFUCG traffic cameras and city-owned video system footage to improve public safety and aid investigations.”

According to the city’s website, LFUCG traffic camera video footage will be held per the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives guidelines for 60 days.

City-owned video system footage will be held for 30 days.

Video footage that is part of a criminal investigation will be stored as digital evidence.

