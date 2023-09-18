Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Hundreds come to pay respects to legendary coach Roy Kidd

Hundreds come to pay respects to legendary coach Roy Kidd
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a sea of maroon at EKU’s Center for the Arts as hundreds came to pay their respects to legendary Colonel coach Roy Kidd.

Kidd passed away last week at the age of 91.

Funeral attendees varied from current players to friends and family. All there remember Kidd’s iconic legacy.

Larry Marmie was the first quarterback to play under Kidd. He was a coach to Marmie for four years, but he says their friendship extends beyond the time spent on the field as Coach Kidd recommended Marmie for multiple jobs after his time at EKU.

“He’s been responsible, probably, for almost every job I had. He’s been such a close friend and confidant and I never did anything in my coaching career that I didn’t talk to him about before it happened,” said Marmie. “So, he’s been very instrumental. I not only saw him from a player’s perspective, but I saw him up close and from a coach’s perspective.”

Marmie has coached at the high school, college, and professional level, saying he owes so much of his success to his college coach and friend, Roy Kidd.

Many stories are just like Marmie’s, after speaking with people going to the funeral and standing outside, you could see that everyone took their time to pay respects to such a legend.

Kidd is EKU’s most successful head coach in the football program’s history.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
While thousands of fans fill Kroger Field every home game, there is one fan who is always there...
UK Superfan attends every home game for the last 30 years
Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two arrested following late-night shooting on Alexandria Drive
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Motorcyclist killed in Leestown Road crash identified
It's unclear of anyone was hurt in the crash.
I-75 back open after early morning crash

Latest News

Nationally, the price per gallon is up about a nickel. In Lexington, the price per gallon is up...
Why are gas prices up?
Baptist Health’s contract with Humana set to expire
Good Question: What do rain chance percentages mean?
Good Question: Do accident reconstruction teams have access to traffic cameras?
State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash