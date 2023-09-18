I-75 back open after early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -I-75 has reopened following an early morning crash in Lexington.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, near Newtown Pike.

Our photographer saw two cars being towed from the scene.

We don’t know if anyone was hurt.

We reached out to Lexington Police around 5:00 a.m about the crash, but have not yet heard back.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.