I-75 back open after early morning crash

It's unclear of anyone was hurt in the crash.
It's unclear of anyone was hurt in the crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -I-75 has reopened following an early morning crash in Lexington.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, near Newtown Pike.

Our photographer saw two cars being towed from the scene.

We don’t know if anyone was hurt.

We reached out to Lexington Police around 5:00 a.m about the crash, but have not yet heard back.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

