I-75 back open after early morning crash
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -I-75 has reopened following an early morning crash in Lexington.
It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, near Newtown Pike.
Our photographer saw two cars being towed from the scene.
We don’t know if anyone was hurt.
We reached out to Lexington Police around 5:00 a.m about the crash, but have not yet heard back.
We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.
