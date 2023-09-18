Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A stretch of warmer air is coming our way

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After running below normal for several days in a row, we are about to warm up quite nicely.

Temperatures for this part of September usually run right around 80 for highs and 57 for lows. We have been all over those 50s at night and only in the 70s during the daytime hours. This will be a comfortable run for all of us. At a few points this week, we will have highs reach all the way back to the mid-80s. That should push us to around 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The next rain chance we have will not arrive until Sunday. At that point, we will find highs dropping a little bit. Those rain chances shouldn’t last very long.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

