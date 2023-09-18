Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/17: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom; Appalachian Regional Commission Co-chair Gayle Conelly Manchin

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom and Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Connelly Manchin.

It is a critical time for education in Kentucky. Student test scores are down around the country after the pandemic, truancy is up, and schools are dealing with those challenges.

A recent report shows the gap in funding between Kentucky’s richest and poorest school districts in 2023 dollars is ‘wider’ than it was when the state Supreme Court struck down the system of common schools in 1989.

Celebrating 40 years, the Pritchard committee advocates for schools and students and more family and community involvement. Quality child care is another area they’re concerned about.

This week, the Appalachian Regional Commission held its annual conference in Ashland. The economic development partnership focuses on 423 counties of Appalachia that stretch through 13 states from southern New York down to Mississippi.

It includes about half of Kentucky and all of West Virginia so Ashland was a good place to gather.

