Lexington police investigating bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are investigating a bank robbery.

Officers say they were called at 5:41 Monday afternoon to a bank robbery at PNC Bank on Euclid Avenue.

They say a suspect walked in, demanded cash and took an undisclosed amount.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

