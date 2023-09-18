Everyday Kentucky
Lexington police investigating bank robbery

Officers say they were called at 5:41 Monday afternoon to a bank robbery at PNC Bank on Euclid...
(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are investigating a bank robbery.

Officers say they were called at 5:41 Monday afternoon to a bank robbery at PNC Bank on Euclid Avenue.

They say a suspect walked in, demanded cash and took an undisclosed amount.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

