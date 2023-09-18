Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
According to Kentucky State Police, a Ford pickup truck was in Rockcastle County on Sunday afternoon, traveling north on the I-75 exit ramp near U.S. 25, and failed to yield the right of way.
The driver hit a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Barry Allen, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
It’s not clear if charges will be filed.
