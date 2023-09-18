Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Ford pickup truck was in Rockcastle County on Sunday afternoon, traveling north on the I-75 exit ramp near U.S. 25, and failed to yield the right of way.

The driver hit a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Barry Allen, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

