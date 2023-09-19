Everyday Kentucky
Disciples for Habitat builds 40th home in Lexington

The American dream is now possible for Uunda. A testament to the selfless acts of volunteers.
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of volunteers in Lexington have been coming together for nearly 20 years to help local families in need.

In partnership with Lexington Habitat for Humanity, Disciples for Habitat just built their 40th home.

“It was my dream to have a place to live that feels affordable,” said new homeowner Uunda Selemani.

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uunda Selemani, has lived in the U.S. for seven years now. He never imagined that one day he would be able to own his own home.

“I went through the application process, and, thank God, I was approved,” said Selemani.

Uunda applied to become a homeowner through Lexington Habitat for Humanity. Once approved, he and his wife began homeownership classes and completed 500 hours of sweat equity requirements.

“So, when we come out here and volunteer, then they’re side by side with us,” said Disciples for Habitat volunteer Paul Warner. “We’re getting better acquainted with them. They’re learning a little bit on how a house is put together.”

Paul Warner is a volunteer with Disciples for Habitat. Uunda’s house is the 40th house he’s helped build.

“It’s an opportunity for us to put our faith into action,” said Warner.

Devoting time, money and their skills, volunteers with Disciples for Habitat are passionate about providing affordable housing for local families.

“They have 3 little girls,” said Warner. “Hopefully, they can grow up and study and go to school here in this home of their own.”

“People having that passion to do for other people, It’s something I couldn’t imagine,” said Selemani.

“It’s really nice to be able to see them have that dream of homeownership come true,” said Warner.

“I never imagined since I was young that one day I could own something like this,” said Selemani. “I thank Habitat for Humanity for that.”

If you are interested in partnering with Lexington Habitat for Humanity to become a homeowner, they are accepting applications. Click here to learn more.

If you’re looking for other ways to support Habitat’s mission, you can donate your new or gently used items to the Lexington Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Drop off your items at 451 Southland Drive from Wednesday-Saturday anytime between 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. or visit Lexington ReStore to schedule a free pick up for your larger items.

