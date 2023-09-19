Everyday Kentucky
Firefighters respond to fire at downtown Lexington building

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a fire downtown Tuesday evening.

They were called out to a report of smoke at 5:35 p.m. at North Limestone and Short Street. The fire was across from the courthouses near Corto Lima.

When they got on the scene, they upgraded it to a working fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the first floor.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to find out the cause of the fire.

