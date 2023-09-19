Firefighters respond to fire at downtown Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a fire downtown Tuesday evening.

They were called out to a report of smoke at 5:35 p.m. at North Limestone and Short Street. The fire was across from the courthouses near Corto Lima.

When they got on the scene, they upgraded it to a working fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the first floor.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to find out the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.