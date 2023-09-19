Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Neighbors in the Andover Hill community are coming together over what they say is an issue at...
Changes to local pond cause controversy in Lexington neighborhood
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

The American dream is now possible for Uunda. A testament to the selfless acts of volunteers.
Disciples for Habitat builds 40th home in Lexington
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very comfortable
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Comfort level will remain high the rest of the week
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol
Gold Star Families gather in Frankfort to remember those they lost in military service
Kentucky Gold Star Families gather to remember loved ones