Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Comfort level will remain high the rest of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These really nice temperatures will keep coming this week.

Expect another day around the mid-70s for highs. This is below average for daytime highs. However, we have now officially entered the 70s for average daytime highs. So this is a big turning point in climatology for us. Here’s the fun thing about all of this, temperatures are set to climb again. While our average highs are trending down the actual highs will be going up.

A wave of energy will try to throw some showers into eastern Kentucky on Saturday. I think most of you will be dry. The next best chance of rain will not show up until Sunday/Monday.

Take care of each other!

