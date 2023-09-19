Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Gold Star Families gather to remember loved ones

A gold star family is a family who lost someone in the military service
By Alexis Martin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT
Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) - Gold Star Families gathered in Frankfort at VFW Post 4075 to remember loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice. A Gold Star Family is a family that lost someone in the military service.

“We are gathered to recall persons who have made the supreme sacrifice and to honor their families,” said Daryl Casey, VFW Post 4075 Commander.

“It was just very nice to be in a group with people who had gone through the same thing,” Gold Star Family member Kathryn Mucci said.

Mucci said the event had her thinking of her brother, David Baker Hockensmith. Hockensmith died in the Vietnam War.

“I think he would have been a business person if he could’ve made it through Vietnam,” Mucci said.

Sue Stivers is a Gold Star Family member, remembering her brother, Billy Ray Parker.

“I think it’s a good way to honor all the soldiers of the past. It means a lot to me,” Stivers said.

A common theme at the event was that no one wants to be a part of the Gold Star Club, but it is a club filled with pride and support.

“It’s nice to be able to get together with others who have had a similar loss,” Mucci said.

First Lady Britainy Beshear was at the event and announced another upcoming date to support Gold Star Families.

“Therefore I, Andy Beshear, that’s not me, governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, hereby proclaim September 24, 2023, as American Goldstar Mothers and Family Day,” Beshear said.

Commander Casey says this event will continue annually.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

