Lexington man facing charges in Southern Kentucky following police chase

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky man is facing charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Saturday on U.S. 25W near KFC in Corbin.

A Corbin Police officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop when the driver took off.

The driver, later identified as Jesse Collier, 21, of Lexington, led the officer down a side road and onto U.S. 25E toward Interstate 75. Police say the car went off the side of the road while trying to get on the interstate and crashed.

Collier was taken into custody without incident following the crash. Police discovered the car he was in was also stolen from Lexington.

He is charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, multiple traffic violations and was served on an outstanding warrant in Fayette County.

No word on where he was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.