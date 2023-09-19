Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington middle school looking for volunteers from community

Lexington’s Winburn Middle School wants volunteers
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Winburn Middle School wants volunteers.

Staff at the school is calling on parents and locals to take a few hours out of their day to help, saying it could unify the community.

“We certainly have a vision to enhance our family and community engagement this year at our school,” said Principal BJ Martin.

Martin says she wants students to have some familiar faces in the hallways. Some jobs a parent or community member could hold in the school if they choose to volunteer vary from monitoring hallways to engaging in the classroom

“We’ve got a large population of English learners here,” said Martin. “So, just coming in and reading with a student would be something that they easily could do.”

Staff members say student safety is still their top priority and, while there’s a need for community engagement here, they’re still taking major precautions before letting just anyone into the building.

“All Fayette County schools require all volunteers to have their background check, but then we would have to do an assessment of what are the skills and the things you can bring to our school that would be the most beneficial,” said Associate Principal Jay Jones.

All in an effort to help students know that they’re not alone when they walk outside the school’s doors.

“We are trying to shift our school culture, which I think we’re doing really well, but it takes all of us. It takes a whole village,” Martin said.

Winburn’s push to encourage community engagement in public schools is just one part of a whole initiative that Fayette County Public Schools is launching on October 10.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Neighbors in the Andover Hill community are coming together over what they say is an issue at...
Changes to local pond cause controversy in Lexington neighborhood
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Coroner identifies body found at Kentucky auto dealership
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (9/19/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (9/19/2023)
Lexington’s Winburn Middle School wants volunteers
WATCH | Lexington middle school looking for volunteers from community
The American dream is now possible for Uunda. A testament to the selfless acts of volunteers.
Disciples for Habitat builds 40th home in Lexington