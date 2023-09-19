Everyday Kentucky
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman

Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in May, according to Kentucky State Police.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati residents were arrested and charged with murder on Monday after a woman from Spencer County, Kentucky was killed back in May.

According to Kentucky State Police, Kimberly Walton, 22, and 39-year-old Edet Wettee, are each charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of 35-year-old Christiana Walker.

On May 29, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Spencer County on Chatman Lane, located a few miles southeast of the Louisville area, for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found unidentified human remains inside the home, according to Lt. Josh Lawson of Kentucky State Police.

The Shelby County Coroner later identified the remains as that of Walker and deemed her death a homicide on June 6, Lt. Lawson wrote in a press release.

During the investigation, KSP Post 12 detectives executed multiple search warrants, later ending in the arrest of Walton and Wettee, who are both being charged with one count of murder, according to the press release.

Both suspects are awaiting extradition from Ohio back to Kentucky.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

