Storm safety shelter added to FCPS high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The New Tates Creek High School has plenty of exciting new things to focus on. However, faculty are extremely excited about one feature, in particular, their storm shelter in the basement.

”We always look at student safety, and with having this large of a student population, we need to have a place where they can go during severe weather.” beamed Cathy Sammons, a science teacher at Tates Creek High School.

Tates Creek opened its doors to its new high school a little over a year ago, with the new building focused on bettering the student experience. One primary focus in the remodeling was the addition of extra windows for light. But for the building to remain up to code, a storm shelter was needed as well.

The Storm shelter is located in the basement of the building and takes up over 11,000 square feet. It can protect the entire population of the school, students and staff alike. Additionally, the shelter has restrooms and even its own individual air supply that can allow for air circulation in the event of a power failure.

The architect of the building said that the storm shelter was built so that “the entire building could blow down around it and the shelter would remain standing, safe and secure.”

”We have it arranged by classes so that they can find each other and find their teacher. It is very organized in that way, and they feel very secure in that.” said Sammons

Fayette County has only had 15 tornadoes since the 1880s, with the last happening in May of 2004, so central Kentucky is overdue. However, the addition of this shelter in the new facility can grant parents some peace of mind about their students’ safety.

“Everyone takes care of your class, and you look for the other students so there are no stragglers left behind,” stated Sammons, ”So every student is accounted for, and every parent can relax and say ‘They have got my kid.’”

With the main focus being safety for the students and faculty, this new storm shelter proves to be vital for the new Tates Creek High School.

