Crews respond to fire at Lexington home

Crews responded to a fire in Lexington Wednesday morning. It happened at a home on Addison...
Crews responded to a fire in Lexington Wednesday morning. It happened at a home on Addison Avenue around 10:30.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire in Lexington Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on Addison Avenue around 10:30.

From what our crew could see at the scene, it looks like much of the fire was on the back side of the home. The Lexington Fire Department told us that when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

Crews on the scene say they were able to put the fire out quickly.

They say no one was in the home at the time of the fire, but they say the people who do live there will be displaced at least for the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

