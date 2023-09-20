Everyday Kentucky
Fighting food insecurity in Lexington

Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Fayette County Bar Association partner with God's Pantry to fight hunger in Kentucky.(WKYT)
Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Fayette County Bar Association partner with God's Pantry to fight hunger in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Alexis Martin
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hunger is an everyday issue in Kentucky. September is bringing awareness to it as it’s Hunger Action Month.

Alex Maddox, development manager for God’s Pantry, said the number of Kentuckians facing food insecurity right now stands out.

“Right now, actually, August of 2023 has been our busiest month since May of 2020, so we’re seeing levels and the demand for food similar to the levels that we saw very early in the Covid Pandemic,” Maddox said

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County Bar Association partnered with God’s Pantry to fight food insecurity in Kentucky.

“That’s something that we can do better at, we can eliminate hunger in Kentucky, and that’s something we are committed to playing a role in,” Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt said.

Donation barrels are set up in the district and circuit court lobbies and the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Witt’s goal of filling all the barrels will take community support, which God’s pantry relies on.

“Our mission is really rooted in community and collaboration and it really takes all of us coming together to make a difference as one,” Maddox said.

“Serving is in our DNA at the office of sheriff, and just meeting people’s needs is what it’s all about,” Sheriff Witt said.

The food drive ends at the end of September, but Sheriff Witt said she will continue to accept donations.

