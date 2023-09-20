Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks More of the Same

By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a little milder air pushing in here and this is being accompanied by more clouds. A few of these clouds may produce a few showers into western Kentucky over the next few days, but most of us have to wait until early next week for some rains.

Temps out there today range from the mid 70s to low 80s across the state as clouds stream in from the west. There’s a small chance for a shower in the west with a better shot for some showers and rumbles of thunder in this same area Thursday.

There’s also the smallest chance for a shower in the far southeastern part of the state.

The setup for Friday into the start of the weekend features a massive storm system spinning across the southeast coastline. This system may wind up as some kind of hybrid tropical system and the NHC is monitoring it.

Can this system come far enough west to bring the threat for some showers into eastern Kentucky? Probably not.

The threat for rounds of rain will increase next week as a big upper level low spins in. Temps will come back down, too.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

