Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Former Kentucky governor and first lady remember Brereton Jones’ legacy

The former Governor, who made his mark in politics, horse racing, and more, died on Monday at the age of 84.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Condolences have come from all corners of the Commonwealth for the family of Brereton Jones.

The former Governor, who made his mark in politics, horse racing, and more, died on Monday at the age of 84.

MORE: Kentucky horse industry officials remember Brereton Jones for pushing its importance

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff in his honor.

Former Governor Steve Beshear and First Lady Jane tell us he will be remembered as a futuristic thinker focused on making a difference for Kentuckians.

“His theme was trying to better this state in every way he could,” said Steve Beshear.

Steve Beshear says former Governor Brereton Jones acted the way a leader should during his time in office.

“He was an early believer that Kentuckians deserved to have healthcare,” he said.

Even when his plan didn’t fully come to fruition.

“He didn’t get that healthcare reform done as much as he would’ve liked, but he got the ball rolling,” Steve Beshear said.

Steve says he started crossing paths with Brereton Jones in the 1970s when Beshear joined the state legislature. By 1987, both would vy for high offices to varying results.

“He announced and ran for lieutenant governor at that time, and we both were running in the Democratic primary,” Beshear said. “His went a lot better than mine did. I lost mine.”

Twenty years later, Jones turned into a strong supporter of the Beshears as they sought the state’s top office.

“We talked about it a lot, and he became an avid supporter of my campaign and after my election,” Beshear said.

All the while, First Lady Jane Beshear says he worked to lift up one of the state’s staple industry.

“The breeders’ Cup is a showcase of what Kentucky is all about, from my viewpoint,” Jane said.

They say Jones moved the state ahead in so many ways, and his futuristic thinking will leave a lasting legacy.

Milward Funeral Directors have confirmed that the former governor will lie in state this coming Monday.

The visitation for Brereton Jones will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Coroner identifies body found at Kentucky auto dealership
Michael Gilbert, 39.
Police arrest suspect in Lexington bank robbery

Latest News

Yvonne Giles talks to the Uttingertown Community about the city's work to preserve the historic...
Efforts continue in the ongoing fight to preserve Lexington’s historic Black hamlets
Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Fayette County Bar Association partner with God's Pantry to...
Fighting food insecurity in Lexington
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood.
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments in redistricting lawsuit