Good Question: What are the rules on owning chickens in Lexington?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Kegan asks, “There seems to be an influx of people owning chickens and roosters in Lexington. Are there any rules for this, such as how many people can have?”

There are some regulations regarding chickens in Lexington, but none limit how many you can have. One of those rules specifically deals with fowl and says you can’t let your animals wander outside of your yard.

Most of the other regulations are the same ones that apply to all animals. One involves the noise ordinance, which is why some people only keep hens, not roosters.

They have to have adequate shelter, water, and food. You also need to keep their area clean of waste.

There are also a few regulations when it comes to selling fowl, regarding the amount and making it illegal to sell “baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl which have been dyed, colored or otherwise treated so as to import artificial color.”

There is a group of chicken keepers in Lexington called Clucky. You can find more information about them here.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.