Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A slightly above-average temperature run begins

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures will not be off the charts but certainly above the normal trend for this time of year.

After running in the 70s since this past weekend, we will likely reach the low 80s today. It isn’t a significant warm-up for this time of year but it will be noticeable. We have seen the 90s for this time of year and believe it or not, 100 plus! So it can be a lot hotter for this month. It hasn’t been a very long time since we recorded triple digits. The last time that happened was in 2019. So running around 80 degrees is nothing out of the ordinary.

By the time we reach the weekend, those temperatures will start to slide back down the thermometer. This will be caused by the presence of a system. It will bring some showers. While it doesn’t look like a significant rain chance, it is our next best opportunity to see rain in our region. We have only picked up 0.39″ of rainfall this month. We are normally at 2.13″ of rainfall by this point in the month. Once we get this rain going, it will continue through the early parts of next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

