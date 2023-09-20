Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington Emergency Management holds annual CSEPP training

On Wednesday, Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management held their annual chemical disaster...
On Wednesday, Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management held their annual chemical disaster training.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No matter the likelihood of a chemical disaster, emergency personnel want to be as ready as possible.

On Wednesday, Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management held its annual chemical disaster training.

“You have a lot of firefighters on scene today who are from different platoons and different parts of the city, and we all work together to make this run smoothly,” said Battalion Chief Shane Poynter with the Lexington Fire Department.

Fayette County is one of 10 counties that participates in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).

“This is more for the chemical stockpile in Richmond. Even though they’re winding down operations, we still want to have this preparedness for rail accidents, possible terrorist activity, or chemical spills in some of our manufacturing facilities in Lexington,” said Poynter.

The exercise started off with a “washdown.”

“We have mass decon, which we’ll do with the ladder truck flowing water. That’s an immediate wet down of the patient to get any gross contaminants on the patient off,” said Poynter.

Poynter said the next part of the exercise is for them to determine what type of treatment the patient needs and whether or not they need to be taken to the hospital.

“It really helps us with working within the instant command system.”

A pet decontamination station was set up as well. Poynter said, luckily, it’s rare to have to use this set of skills.

“We’ve had some small incidents on UK’s campus where we’ve needed decon and medical treatment, but nothing to the size and scope of this that we’d be treating this many patients,” said Poynter.

Poynter said they’ll continue to do these every year because they’re always looking to refine their skills.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Coroner identifies body found at Kentucky auto dealership
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed
"He said today he feels like that last fist bump they got was a, ‘See you on the other side,...
Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
Michael Gilbert, 39.
Police arrest suspect in Lexington bank robbery

Latest News

"The Jockey and Her Horse," co-authored by Sarah Maslin Nir and Raymond White Jr., tells the...
New book tells story of first African American female jockey
Evelyn is awaiting a life-saving liver transplant at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Winchester family gets gracious gift from Kosair for Kids
A nationwide project to honor veterans has made a big difference for one Lexington veteran.
Nationwide project making a big difference for Lexington veteran
For today’s Good Question, Kegan asks, “There seems to be an influx of people owning chickens...
Good Question: What are the rules on owning chickens in Lexington?