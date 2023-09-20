Lexington Emergency Management holds annual CSEPP training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No matter the likelihood of a chemical disaster, emergency personnel want to be as ready as possible.

On Wednesday, Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management held its annual chemical disaster training.

“You have a lot of firefighters on scene today who are from different platoons and different parts of the city, and we all work together to make this run smoothly,” said Battalion Chief Shane Poynter with the Lexington Fire Department.

Fayette County is one of 10 counties that participates in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).

“This is more for the chemical stockpile in Richmond. Even though they’re winding down operations, we still want to have this preparedness for rail accidents, possible terrorist activity, or chemical spills in some of our manufacturing facilities in Lexington,” said Poynter.

The exercise started off with a “washdown.”

“We have mass decon, which we’ll do with the ladder truck flowing water. That’s an immediate wet down of the patient to get any gross contaminants on the patient off,” said Poynter.

Poynter said the next part of the exercise is for them to determine what type of treatment the patient needs and whether or not they need to be taken to the hospital.

“It really helps us with working within the instant command system.”

A pet decontamination station was set up as well. Poynter said, luckily, it’s rare to have to use this set of skills.

“We’ve had some small incidents on UK’s campus where we’ve needed decon and medical treatment, but nothing to the size and scope of this that we’d be treating this many patients,” said Poynter.

Poynter said they’ll continue to do these every year because they’re always looking to refine their skills.

