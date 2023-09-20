Lexington to host chemical disaster exercise at Jacobson Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management will be conducting their annual chemical disaster preparedness exercise at Jacobson Park.

The exercise includes simulating an incident with secondary chemical waste at the Blue Grass Army Depot as part of the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).

The simulation includes volunteers going through a decontamination process where they are led to showers to possibly be stripped down and scrubbed. They will then be led to a medical tent to be evaluated.

The park will be closed to the public during the event.

This year’s event will take place on September 20th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Emily Fay at (859) 213-6791 or efay@lexingtonky.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.