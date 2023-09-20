Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington to host chemical disaster exercise at Jacobson Park

Volunteers will go through a decontamination simulation to prepare for chemical emergencies.
Volunteers will go through a decontamination simulation to prepare for chemical emergencies.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management will be conducting their annual chemical disaster preparedness exercise at Jacobson Park.

The exercise includes simulating an incident with secondary chemical waste at the Blue Grass Army Depot as part of the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).

The simulation includes volunteers going through a decontamination process where they are led to showers to possibly be stripped down and scrubbed. They will then be led to a medical tent to be evaluated.

The park will be closed to the public during the event.

This year’s event will take place on September 20th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Emily Fay at (859) 213-6791 or efay@lexingtonky.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Coroner identifies body found at Kentucky auto dealership
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood.
Death investigation underway in Lexington neighborhood
"He said today he feels like that last fist bump they got was a, ‘See you on the other side,...
Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
Michael Gilbert, 39.
Police arrest suspect in Lexington bank robbery

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Trend goes above average
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A slightly above-average temperature run begins
It happened on Laredo Dr. in Lexington, KY.
Woman in life-threating condition after Lexington shooting
Yvonne Giles talks to the Uttingertown Community about the city's work to preserve the historic...
Efforts continue in the ongoing fight to preserve Lexington’s historic Black hamlets