Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presents funding during EKY visit

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made stops in Floyd and Magoffin counties.

Coleman began her Eastern Kentucky trip in Salyersville, bringing more than $400,000 to present to the Magoffin County Fiscal Court.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Coleman said more than $350,000 will go to road resurfacing and $65,000 will go to recycling and solid waste efforts.

“For me, I’m a rural Kentuckian. So, I know what it’s like when you live in a community and you see progress going on all around you, and you wonder when it’s gonna come to your hometown,” said Lt Gov. Coleman.

She later made a stop at the Mountain Arts Center for an emergency management conference and also headed to Martin.

In Floyd County, Coleman stopped by the Floyd County Area Technology Center and the School of Innovation. School officials said it was nice to be able to present their problems to someone who can help them make a change.

“To see what we’re doing sad to make what we want to happen for our students a priority. You know, we apply for funding, we apply for everything. But we are totally our of space to offer any more pathways and, you know, the visit to the ATC was primarily to let them see that we have the second oldest ATC built in Kentucky,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent, Anna Floyd.

Coleman also interacted with a panel of students who had questions about what she does and how different parts of the government works.

