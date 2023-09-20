Everyday Kentucky
Magoffin Co. man indicted on 14 federal drug counts

handcuffs
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about a Magoffin County man indicted on 14 federal drug counts.

Gregory Howard is accused of conspiring with another man, Jesse Murrell Jr., and distributing oxycodone pills and methamphetamine.

According to the Magoffin County Sheriff, they tried to arrest Howard in August, but he got away from them.

They had tips come in over the last month.

On Tuesday night, They served a warrant at a home on Bloomington Loop, which is near the Magoffin/Morgan Co. line. They entered the home, found Howard in a room, and arrested him without incident.

Howard could face up to 20 years in prison, up to a $1 million fine, and at least three years of supervised release.

