Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Nationwide project making a big difference for Lexington veteran

A nationwide project to honor veterans has made a big difference for one Lexington veteran.
A nationwide project to honor veterans has made a big difference for one Lexington veteran.(WKYT)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nationwide project to honor veterans has made a big difference for one Lexington veteran.

U.S. Navy veteran Kindred Jackson is the recipient of a new roof, thanks to Bone Dry Roofing and Purple Heart Homes.

The roof installation was made possible through what is known as the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials, and Bone Dry Roofing donated the labor and the warranty.

“We had been out to look at the roof. We knew it needed a new roof,” said the general manager of Bone Dry Roofing, Jade Marsh. “They were in a little financial situation and needed some assistance. He’s very appreciative of the work that we’re doing and the donation that Owens Corning is doing.”

Marsh estimates the donated roof to have cost around $11,000.

Bone Dry Roofing in Lexington says they try to do one roof a year through the project.

Veterans who would like to potentially receive a new roof must submit an application to Owens Corning to be considered.

The deployment project began in 2016. Since then, 475 military members have received new roofs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Coroner identifies body found at Kentucky auto dealership
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed
"He said today he feels like that last fist bump they got was a, ‘See you on the other side,...
Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
Michael Gilbert, 39.
Police arrest suspect in Lexington bank robbery

Latest News

In partnership with Lexington Habitat for Humanity, Disciples for Habitat just built their 40th...
WATCH | Disciples for Habitat builds 40th home in Lexington
The American dream is now possible for Uunda. A testament to the selfless acts of volunteers.
Disciples for Habitat builds 40th home in Lexington
Lexington author’s book teaches kids about foster care
WATCH | Lexington author’s book teaches kids about foster care
It features 3 real-life characters from Kentucky in the story including CASA volunteer manager...
Lexington author’s book teaches kids about foster care