Nationwide project making a big difference for Lexington veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nationwide project to honor veterans has made a big difference for one Lexington veteran.

U.S. Navy veteran Kindred Jackson is the recipient of a new roof, thanks to Bone Dry Roofing and Purple Heart Homes.

The roof installation was made possible through what is known as the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials, and Bone Dry Roofing donated the labor and the warranty.

“We had been out to look at the roof. We knew it needed a new roof,” said the general manager of Bone Dry Roofing, Jade Marsh. “They were in a little financial situation and needed some assistance. He’s very appreciative of the work that we’re doing and the donation that Owens Corning is doing.”

Marsh estimates the donated roof to have cost around $11,000.

Bone Dry Roofing in Lexington says they try to do one roof a year through the project.

Veterans who would like to potentially receive a new roof must submit an application to Owens Corning to be considered.

The deployment project began in 2016. Since then, 475 military members have received new roofs.

