Threat against high school not credible, superintendent says

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County Schools leaders say a threat made against the high school is not credible.

Superintendent Doug Bechanan says threats were made during an incident at a volleyball game Monday night.

The superintendent says the threats were made by the students involved. He says the threat was investigated by police and there is no credible threat.

Bechanan says the district has taken disciplinary action against the students involved.

