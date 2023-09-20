Everyday Kentucky
UK police increasing patrols on and off campus

By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fall semester is already underway at the University of Kentucky.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says with the school’s largest enrollment yet, the campus is alive and vibrant.

With more students going to sporting events and other activities around campus, he says they want to curb any safety concerns on or off campus.

“They need to be safe and responsible. Here in the past couple of years, you’ve seen parties where something bad has happened at them. So what we’re trying to do is make sure everything is safe in those neighborhoods, people are being responsible, and treating those neighborhoods with respect.” Chief Monroe said.

In addition to having more of a police presence, Chief Monroe says they have more than 65 blue emergency towers and over 4,000 cameras on campus.

“A lot of students are coming to the university from small towns, and in those small towns, they’re not used to the big things they see in a big city like Lexington, so we try to make sure that they are able to learn and get educated in a safe environment.” Chief Monroe said.

Some students, like Cameron Guthrie, say these efforts have helped ease her mind for her first year at UK.

“I got notified that we will even have patrols walking around our dorms. It’s always a little bit of a worry to be in a dorm and have people walking around, but we have to scan in, but they don’t let anyone just walk by. It will be nice to know that it will be secure, especially in our dorms.” Guthrie said.

Another student from Ghana says he feels very safe walking to and from class each day.

“I haven’t had any concern. I haven’t had anything to make me security conscious, nothing like that.” UK freshman Godfred Senusi said.

There will be more patrols on and off campus, Wednesdays through Saturdays.

“What we have found is our busiest time is usually the Wednesday night through Saturday night. That’s why we focus on those time periods and give a little bit extra attention into those neighborhoods,” Chief Monroe said.

Chief Monroe says they will continue to work with their partner agencies to ensure the safety of their students.

