Winchester family gets gracious gift from Kosair for Kids

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a Winchester child awaiting a life-saving liver transplant will now be able to remain together, thanks to a children’s charity.

In a report we first brought you last month, a board member at Kosair for Kids saw the story and felt called to action.

Baby Evelyn was born with a rare condition in which bile ducts are blocked. She is now staying at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, awaiting a match for a liver transplant.

Her parents, Nicole and Cameron, were having to split time between southern Ohio and Winchester.

Traveling back and forth for work and while also caring for their other daughter.

At their 100th Year Celebration Gala this weekend, Kosair for Kids surprised Nicole with an announcement.

They will help cover outstanding health expenses and assist with future medical equipment.

“I feel overwhelmed with joy,” said Marcum. “If not for Kosair for Kids, I would not be feeling the love that I am, so thank you.”

Ensuring that Evelyn gets the care that she needs for the life of her treatment and recovery.

“I didn’t expect this kind of turnout,” said Nicole Marcum. “I didn’t expect this kind of generosity, this kind of kindness from people I’ve never met before. They already feel like family.”

Last year, Kosair for Kids grants and assistance touched the lives of nearly 200,000 children across all 120 Kentucky counties and southern Indiana.

“You know, at Kosair for Kids, we live to do one thing that’s to help children,” said Barry Dunn, President of Kosair for Kids. “Children just like Evelyn Marcum. As we head into our second century, we can’t think of anyone better to help than a little child who is waiting on a liver. Waiting on another chance at life and waiting for someone to step up and help.”

About 97% of all kids now have health insurance. Still, so many fall through the gap, and even insured families struggle with deductibles and other items that insurance companies refuse to cover.

A fundraising Trunk or Treat is planned for Saturday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m. at College Park on Wheeler Avenue in Winchester.

There will be candy, inflatables, food and music.

Admission is a monetary donation. They’ll be accepting cash, check and credit card.

