Woman in life-threating condition after Lexington shooting

It happened on Laredo Dr. in Lexington, KY.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting.

Officer say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Laredo Dr. at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

That’s near Kirklevington Park.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police are looking for suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

