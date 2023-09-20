Woman in life-threating condition after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting.

Officer say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Laredo Dr. at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

That’s near Kirklevington Park.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police are looking for suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

