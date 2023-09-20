Woman in life-threating condition after Lexington shooting
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting.
Officer say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Laredo Dr. at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night.
That’s near Kirklevington Park.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police are looking for suspects in the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
