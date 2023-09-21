Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

2 off-duty firefighters save man’s life at Patriots game

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday. (Source: WCVB, Dennis Cannon, CNN)
By Shaun Chaiyabhat, WCVB
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) – Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday.

About 10 minutes before the start of the game at Gilette Stadium, off-duty firefighter Mark McCullough saw a man on the ground and ran to help.

McCullough was joined by another man, who was a total stranger, and both started doing CPR on the victim.

As it turns out, the other man who jumped in to help was also an off-duty firefighter.

Thankfully, their quick actions saved the man’s life. After about a minute of CPR, he started breathing on his own.

“We just happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” McCullough said.

McCullough said he did not know the other firefighter prior to that night, but a new friendship was born from a brotherhood.

“That’s what we do, this our job,” he said. “We’re here to help the public and help people, whether we’re off-duty or on duty, that’s what we like to do. We have to. I’m glad we were there.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Lexington unveils new affordable housing apartment complex
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game