2023 Beef Bash highlights Kentucky’s growing beef industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2023 Beef Bash returned to the University of Kentucky’s C. Oran Little Research Center Thursday.

The event brings together industry experts and producers from around the state.

Beef Specialist at UK, Dr. Les Anderson, says Kentucky has the largest beef industry east of the Mississippi. He said that’s why it’s important to celebrate it.

This year’s theme is ‘Vision of the Future.’ Dr. Anderson says the beef industry is a dominant industry in Kentucky and brings in millions of dollars. He says the industry employs more than 100,000 people.

More than 40 vendors participated in the Beef Bash. People had the opportunity to participate in educational tours, see live demonstrations, and check out the latest equipment on the market.

Dr. Anderson says the Beef Bash also highlights the collaborative effort between the university and partners, like the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, to enhance the industry’s sustainability.

He says it’s a good time for people to get involved in the industry.

“Our industry is strong, and we’re growing. We’re one of the few states that continue to grow in beef cattle here in the last five to 10 years. Agriculture is a very rewarding way of life, and I absolutely would encourage all young people to consider it,” said Dr. Anderson.

The Beef Bash goes on until 8 p.m. Thursday.

