Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

4-vehicle crash shuts down section of New Circle outer loop

4-vehicle crash shuts down section of New Circle outer loop
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a crash on the outer loop of New Circle Road

according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle Road just past the overpass in the Nicholasville road area.

They say the outer loop is shut down past the Nicholasville Road overpass

We have a crew headed to the scene right now, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
Lexington unveils new affordable housing apartment complex
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting

Latest News

UK updates amnesty policy to reduce shame when students seek drug or alcohol related intervention
The gubernatorial campaign is heating up as we quickly approach election day. A big part of...
Political expert weighs in on how abortion is impacting Kentucky’s governor race
Fall wildfire season begins October 1 in Kentucky
WATCH | Fall wildfire season begins October 1 in Kentucky
Lexington 988 call center starts volunteer program amid rising number of calls
WATCH | Lexington 988 call center starts volunteer program amid rising number of calls