4-vehicle crash shuts down section of New Circle outer loop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a crash on the outer loop of New Circle Road

according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle Road just past the overpass in the Nicholasville road area.

They say the outer loop is shut down past the Nicholasville Road overpass

We have a crew headed to the scene right now, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

