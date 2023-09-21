Everyday Kentucky
‘Dignity Station’ coming to serve Lexington’s homeless population

The "Dignity Station" contains two showers, two bathrooms and two washer and dryer sets.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A clean bathroom, a place to shower and a place to wash clothes. This is what some in Lexington’s homeless population have been pleading for for some time.

Soon, those basic necessities will be on wheels all under one roof and travel where needed.

The “Dignity Station” is a one-of-a-kind trailer designed by Emergency Disaster Services and the Catholic Action Center.

Inside, you will find two showers, two bathrooms and two washer and dryer sets.

A 500-gallon water tank, generator and propane tank are onboard for power.

In the next three weeks, the Dignity Station will head toward those in need and set up shop.

“That dignity of cleanliness is lacking. Where are they going to get a shower? Where can they wash their clothes? Where can they use the restroom? These are always struggles for our people who call the streets their home,” said Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey.

When it’s up and running, the dignity station will be on the move three times a week. But before that happens, the Catholic Action Center says they need a truck to pull the trailer. They are asking the public to donate a vehicle to help.

