Dry weather leads to concern for some Kentucky farmers

Dry weather leads to concern for some Kentucky farmers
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRARD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some central Kentucky farmers are concerned they have not received as much rainfall as they would like.

Jared Ayres of Ayres Livestock buys and sells cattle all over the United States. Thursday, he was in Paris loading up cattle to be sent to Iowa.

“They have been grazing out all summer –some of them get supplemented with feed, especially in the summer, when it is dry. That will increase because of the lack of production of grass,” Ayres said.

Dry weather leads to low creek beds and ponds.

“I think the number one challenge is drinking water for livestock. That puts you in a position when the water table is low like that if you don’t have city water or county water, you might have to be forced to sell your livestock early,” Ayres said.

Farmers say since August, they have not seen adequate rainfall. Along with pastures not as green and not able to produce as much hay, some farmers are also concerned with low yields - the amount produced for the market or consumer.

“It’s impacting pastures,” said Barry Welty of Caverndale Farms.

“We are already starting to feed some hay, which you really don’t want to do this early in the season,” Welty said.

There are 125 acres at the operation in Boyle County. Welty says for his purposes, the water levels have left a lot to be desired.

“It’s going to take a while to recharge the soil profile with moisture,” said Welty.

“About as dry as I can remember. Creeks are almost completely dried up. That brings up issues with water,” said Ayres.

It’s not bad everywhere. Areas south and east of Berea have received several inches of rain, but other parts of Kentucky have missed out.

