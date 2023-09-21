Fall wildfire season begins October 1 in Kentucky

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - There are many things that come with fall in Kentucky, and one of those is the greater chance to see wildfires.

“The reasons for that are in the fall, you have leaves starting to fall off the trees. That gives fuel to the ground. You tend to have drier weather in the fall, lower humidity, and then you start having frost. That starts killing some of that herbaceous vegetation that again is adding more fuel,” said Tim Eling of the Daniel Boone National Forestry.

Wildfires in our area typically get started differently than out in the western part of the country.

“In Kentucky, over 98 percent of all wildfires are caused by humans. There’s a variety of reasons. It could be somebody burning leaves and brush, and it gets away from them. It could be a careless cigarette, could be an escaped campfire, could even be arson,” said Eling.

During Kentucky’s fall wildfire season, which runs from October 1 until December 15, burning in parts of the state is not allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“That is to address the time of the day when it’s most dry, windy, and hot. You know, kind of that afternoon time, so we ask people to refrain from doing any of that type of burning until after 6 p.m.,” Eling said.

However, as parts of our area enter a minor drought, burning is further discouraged.

“There are also times when they probably shouldn’t do it at all when we are in an abnormally dry time, which we are now, or an exceptionally windy day, when a front is coming through, stuff like that,” said Eling.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.